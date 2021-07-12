DSLA Protocol (DSLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.19 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. DSLA Protocol has a total market capitalization of $33.61 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052572 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002978 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016770 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.93 or 0.00897224 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005452 BTC.
DSLA Protocol Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “
DSLA Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
