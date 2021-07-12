Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Gap Down to $31.88

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.88, but opened at $30.91. Dril-Quip shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 850 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.87.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 62.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dril-Quip by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.