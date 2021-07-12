Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340,235 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 60,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,236,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

NYSE:DCI opened at $65.22 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.88 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

