Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $466.00 to $515.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as high as $481.63 and last traded at $481.63, with a volume of 192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $477.56.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.85.
In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.
About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
