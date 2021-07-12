Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $466.00 to $515.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as high as $481.63 and last traded at $481.63, with a volume of 192 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $477.56.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.85.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.