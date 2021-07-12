Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Reduced by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

NYSE D opened at $75.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.54.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

