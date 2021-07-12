Dollar Tree, Inc. (NYSE:DLTR) Insider Richard L. Mcneely Sells 7,635 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NYSE:DLTR) insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $98.95. The stock had a trading volume of 105,210 shares.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

