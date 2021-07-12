Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,046,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,710 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 3.1% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $212,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,670,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 61.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 352,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.78. 19,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,475. The company has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

