DODO Price Up 35% Over Last 7 Days (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $130.82 million and $118.04 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DODO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.80 or 0.00893412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005519 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.