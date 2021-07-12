Doctors Coin (DRS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $168.86 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $168.86 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00058948 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000729 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

