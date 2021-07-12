dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

DMYI has been the topic of several other research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE DMYI opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.26. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth about $2,154,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth about $13,424,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth about $5,924,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth about $3,736,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth about $8,474,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. III

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

