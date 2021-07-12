Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

DIV opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$339.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$2.82.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

