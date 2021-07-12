Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $146.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.06.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

