Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,668 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,205% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWEB traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.33. 1,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,739. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $110.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22.

