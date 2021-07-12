Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $94,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $41.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

