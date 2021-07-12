Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $95.65 Million Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,221,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,693 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.79% of Employers worth $95,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Employers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

EIG opened at $42.37 on Monday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

