Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $90.62 Million Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,455 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Materion worth $90,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $73.97 on Monday. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $49.51 and a 12 month high of $80.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.