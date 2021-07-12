Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,523 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.80% of Avis Budget Group worth $91,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $74.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

