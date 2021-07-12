Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 117,899 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,169,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Archrock worth $96,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Archrock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Archrock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 152,410 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Archrock by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Archrock by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Archrock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Archrock stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $195.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,392,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,530,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 276,891 shares of company stock worth $2,681,532 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.