Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 104,488 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,488 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.94% of Globe Life worth $93,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,739.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $94.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.68. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.32 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

