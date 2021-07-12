DigitalNote Market Cap Hits $4.96 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $3,876.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.98 or 0.00626136 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,049,095,938 coins and its circulating supply is 4,902,828,505 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

