DIGG 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20,873.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $20,873.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for $29,909.02 or 0.90266805 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00044603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00114831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00161410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,208.78 or 1.00225621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.46 or 0.00961128 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 297 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.