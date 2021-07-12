DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Down to $12.03

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 12.03, but opened at 11.61. DiDi Global shares last traded at 11.71, with a volume of 105,798 shares trading hands.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

