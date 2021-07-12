DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells $2,420,835.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 24,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,420,835.00.

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.32. 1,115,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $102.92.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. Argus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

