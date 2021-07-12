Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 357.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Diamondback Energy worth $189,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $89.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.