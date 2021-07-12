Diamond (DMD) Market Capitalization Hits $7.61 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. Diamond has a total market cap of $7.61 million and $12,853.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.11 or 0.00006334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002118 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 166.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00097154 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,612,402 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.