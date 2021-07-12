Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €67.50 by Barclays

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €67.50 ($79.41) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.82 ($75.08).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of DLG stock opened at €64.88 ($76.33) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 57.37. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a 52 week high of €66.36 ($78.07).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.