DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) Insider Sells $1,279,236.36 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NYSE:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36.

Shares of NYSE DXCM traded up $3.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $444.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,061 shares.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

