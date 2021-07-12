Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.
Shares of DLAKY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.36.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.
Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.