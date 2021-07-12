Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of DLAKY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,347. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.