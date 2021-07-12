Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLAKY shares. Commerzbank downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. 45,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,347. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

