Dero Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.80 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Dero has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $77.80 million and $451,418.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.26 or 0.00021978 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,031.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,033.91 or 0.06157439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $479.79 or 0.01452507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00403965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00144752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.47 or 0.00622024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00418550 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00324214 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,529 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

