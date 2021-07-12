Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 75,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,171,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

DNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $873.05 million, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 102.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,784,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 903,973 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

