DeepOnion Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and $1,180.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048841 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00034722 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,531,470 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

