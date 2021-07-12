Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $390.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.38. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $188.81 and a 52 week high of $396.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.47.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.