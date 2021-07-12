Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,666.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,666 ($60.96) and last traded at GBX 4,634 ($60.54), with a volume of 236649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,572 ($59.73).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,209.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 111.93.

In other news, insider Tony Griffin sold 25,000 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33), for a total transaction of £963,000 ($1,258,165.67).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

