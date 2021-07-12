Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Takes Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after acquiring an additional 479,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after buying an additional 514,189 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after buying an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,226.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RXN traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

