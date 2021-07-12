Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Invests $896,000 in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.35. 1,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

