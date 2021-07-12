Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Increases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises 0.3% of Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ViacomCBS by 40.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 8.0% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 503.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 643,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $19,754,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 143,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,319,994. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAC. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

