Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $1,439,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,602 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.35. 1,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.68. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

