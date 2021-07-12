David J. Nielsen Sells 1,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NYSE:OSTK) President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

NYSE OSTK traded down $2.15 on Monday, hitting $95.22. The stock had a trading volume of 68,466 shares.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

