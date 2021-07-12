Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.7% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,234,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.55. 16,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,455. The company has a market capitalization of $199.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $181.18 and a twelve month high of $280.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.25.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

