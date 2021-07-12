Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) versus Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Daimler alerts:

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Daimler and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daimler 5.27% 13.65% 2.90% Lordstown Motors N/A -49.53% -31.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daimler and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daimler $176.25 billion 0.52 $4.14 billion $3.87 22.29 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -8.60

Daimler has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daimler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Daimler and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daimler 1 5 15 0 2.67 Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56

Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $14.11, indicating a potential upside of 57.84%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Daimler.

Volatility & Risk

Daimler has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daimler beats Lordstown Motors on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands. Daimler Trucks and Buses segment offers its trucks and special vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, Western Star, FUSO, and BharatBenz brands; and buses under the Mercedes-Benz, Setra, Thomas Built Buses, and FU brands, as well as bus chassis. The Daimler Mobility segment provides financing and leasing packages for end-customers and dealers; and automotive insurance brokerage, banking, investment, and fleet management services under the Athlon brand. It also sells vehicle related spare parts and accessories. Daimler AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.