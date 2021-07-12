DAFNA Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 83,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,960,000 after purchasing an additional 170,805 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,735,000 after acquiring an additional 294,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,247,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,191,000 after purchasing an additional 199,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACAD stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $23.40. 1,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,399. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

