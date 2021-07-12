DAFNA Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 188.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.4% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.32. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,555. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.66.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

KRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.89.

In other news, Director James Healy acquired 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.80 per share, with a total value of $74,920.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,087. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.