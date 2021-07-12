DAFNA Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after acquiring an additional 138,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,755,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 8.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,431 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $29.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yasunori Kaneko bought 4,133 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,712.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

