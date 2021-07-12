DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. AtriCure comprises approximately 2.0% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of AtriCure worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AtriCure by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after buying an additional 34,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.79. The stock had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.78 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $83.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $238,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,850.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,937. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.