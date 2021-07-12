DAFNA Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSII traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. 5,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,019. FS Development Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

