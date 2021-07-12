Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00005054 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $637.93 million and approximately $79.15 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00052761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00896455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,544,962,169 coins and its circulating supply is 380,614,569 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

