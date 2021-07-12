CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce $192.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the highest is $200.50 million. CURO Group reported sales of $182.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $841.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $789.90 million to $894.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $899.20 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,392.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock valued at $18,823,726. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CURO Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $16.71 on Monday. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $695.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

