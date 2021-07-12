Cryptonovae Achieves Market Capitalization of $949,218.74 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $949,218.74 and $209,967.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00044784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00112410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00159151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,915.04 or 0.99898459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.28 or 0.00959937 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,007,086 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

