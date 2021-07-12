Crypterium (CRPT) One Day Volume Tops $386,598.00

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Crypterium coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and $386,598.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypterium has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00053889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.42 or 0.00892184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005428 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium is a coin. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,414,471 coins and its circulating supply is 82,416,920 coins. The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars.

